PM Update: Tranquil tonight before rain odds rise through Friday

Our string of beautiful days is coming to a close. Today's highs near 70 continued a streak of below normal temperatures. While sun is set to disappear, and rain to arrive, the cool temperatures aren't going anywhere. In fact, it'll probably be cooler over the next few days.

Through Tonight: High clouds are streaming into the area tonight on the leading edge of Hurricane Ian’s cloud field. Lows will be mainly in a 50-to-55-degree range as winds blow from the northeast around 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds will be thick through the morning. Showers could be around as soon as afternoon, with rising odds by evening. Thanks to plenty of clouds, highs will be mostly in the mid- and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 20 mph.

Sunset watch: As Ian, now a tropical storm, works toward a second U.S. landfall, high clouds are streaming into our region ahead of it. That’s often a recipe for a quality sunset. Tonight’s is at 6:54 p.m. and high clouds tend to be at their most brilliant after the sun has set.

