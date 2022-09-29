D.C.-area forecast: Mildly sunny and breezy today; Ian’s remnants bring rainy weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: A little too much breeze, but sun and mild temperatures please. Express forecast Today: Sunny and breezy, increasing high clouds in afternoon. Highs: 70 to 74.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light breeze. Lows: 51 to 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of a late-day shower. Highs: 66 to 70. Forecast in detail The next couple of days are pleasantly mild and mostly dry, so get out and enjoy them. The weekend is nothing but a shower-fest as the remains of Hurricane Ian meander over the region. We may not be out from under this until Tuesday, with rain totals of 2 to 3 inches or so looking likely. Where did I put that copy of “War and Peace?”

Today (Thursday): The morning is sunny and only a thin veil of high clouds is likely to start drifting up from Ian. Breezes are on the brisk side, gusting to 20 mph from the north at times. Highs are mainly in the low 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase through the night with light north winds persisting. Lows are mainly in the low 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Despite plenty of clouds, shower chances are low, mainly confined until late in the day. Northeast breezes pick up as the day progresses, holding highs in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers become more frequent as the night progresses and northeast breezes build, too. Overnight lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Rains are fairly steady on Saturday as the initial surge of tropical moisture comes up from the south, with gusty northeast winds ongoing. Highs are in the low to mid-60s. Much of the area could pick up an inch of rain, which should become lighter and more sporadic overnight. Lows hold in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday showers are likely to remain more light and scattered in nature as the main low (remnant of Ian) is off to our west. Clouds and gusty breezes persist. Highs are in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers are favored to be more significant on Monday as the remnant low-pressure system pushes across the area. This could result in another inch or two of rain. However, if the high pressure wins out, the main rains could end up south of us and amounts would be much lighter. Highs are in the low to mid-60s with gusty northeast breezes yet again. Confidence: Low-Medium

