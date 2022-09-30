D.C.-area forecast: Rains from Ian arrive today, linger through weekend

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Despite clouds we have dry conditions until perhaps mid- or late afternoon when #Ian’s rains start arriving. Express forecast Today: Mid-to late-afternoon rain chances. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Rain and breezes increase. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, damp. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with breezes, showers. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s. Forecast in detail Ian’s remnants likely bring us a rainy weekend. Slowly and lightly, rains move in later today, with intensity and coverage increasing after sunset. Heaviest and most widespread rains start tonight, especially around and after midnight. Patchy flooding is possible as waves of rain move through. Some dry moments are also possible. We may keep cloudy and damp conditions into Tuesday, but at least rain coverage and intensity isn’t constant or persistently heavy.

Today (Friday): Any partial morning sun gives way to cloudy skies, likely turning overcast by early afternoon. Light showers and waves of rain become possible by mid-afternoon and especially toward sunset. High temperatures may only make it into the mid-60s unless we see more sunshine and drier afternoon conditions than currently expected. Rain amounts should stay light during the day. A couple of northeasterly wind gusts near 25 mph are possible late day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezes, showers and waves of rain become steadier and heavier with time. The heaviest rains, which may add up to a quick inch or more overnight, arrive around midnight and into the early morning hours. Northeasterly winds gust around 30 mph before dawn. Low to mid-50s are likely the coolest temperatures we see overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain may be steadiest during the morning hours. Intensity should tend to diminish with time, but additional downpours can’t be ruled out most any time of day. Skies likely remain cloudy. Gusty northeast winds may hit 35 mph once or twice. Rain may amount to another inch in the wettest spots, while others don’t see a whole lot. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Breezes continue to slowly diminish, similar to rain intensity. It may be light with intermittent waves of showers. Skies stay mostly cloudy as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Occasional showers are likely, and perhaps a storm. A few waves may be moderate in intensity. Skies are mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Breezes could kick up again toward 25 mph, but we will monitor. High temperatures are also a bit less certain, perhaps as cool as near 60 to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers and even a thunderstorm or two are possible. We’ll have to see when Ian’s remnant low pressure center makes its closest pass to our region. Low temperatures may hover in the mid-50s with skies staying mostly cloudy. Confidence: Medium

Breezes and rain intensity may only slowly wane on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures should be near 60 to the mid-60s, as it appears now. This assumes showers, breezes and mostly cloudy skies continue. If Ian slows, we could have a bit more rain than currently anticipated. Confidence: Low-Medium

