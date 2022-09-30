PM Update: Rain is heavy at times tonight amid gusty northeast winds

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was on the chilly side today thanks to thick clouds keeping temperatures from rising much. Highs near 60 and toward the mid-60s are more than 10 degrees below normal for the date. As the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the area, we’ll be seeing a lot more of these gray skies and cool temperatures. There will be plenty of rain, as well.

Through Tonight: Rain will spread over the area from the south. It will be occasionally moderate to heavy through the night. Low temperatures will be mainly in the mid- and upper 50s. You might notice increasing humidity as remnants of Ian close in, but it will be a raw “muggy.” Winds will stay up, blowing out of the north/northeast around 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph. An inch of rain, give or take a quarter inch or so, seems likely.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We might end up in a lull after the overnight rain. Even so, it’ll probably remain on the damp side, with both some drizzle and occasional showers or a storm. There could be a more coalesced wave of rain in the midday or afternoon, especially to the west. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.

Sunday: Rain odds will be up again as the core of Ian’s remnants move into the area from the west. Remnants are slowly meandering, so it’ll probably stay showery through the day and into the night. Rain may be more consistent than Saturday, but it will mainly be on the light side. Temperatures will be around 60 to the low 60s for highs. Winds will be out of the north/northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 25 mph.

Rain totals as high as about three inches are possible by the time the storm is done.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollens are low.

