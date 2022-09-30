The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hurricane Ian live updates Biden declares emergency in South Carolina as storm intensifies

Key updates
More than 2.2 million customers without power in Florida
Biden declares emergency in S.C. ahead of Ian’s landfall
A mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. flooded so quickly that residents had to grab floating debris and break windows to survive. (Video: Jorge Ribas, Whitney Leaming/The Washington Post)
Updated September 30, 2022 at 3:27 a.m. EDT|Published September 30, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT

President Biden declared an emergency in South Carolina hours ahead of Ian’s expected landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Charleston around midday Friday. The White House will dispatch federal assistance to supplement local response efforts, as the National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” in the Carolinas.

Ian sustained maximum winds of about 85 mph going into Friday as it veers north of Florida. State officials there were assessing the depth of damage the storm left behind, with several areas still reeling from its destructive surges. Rubble was strewn across Florida’s western coast and more than 2.2 million people were still without power. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said there was no confirmed death toll as of Thursday evening, but that authorities “absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane.” Search efforts continue, with more than 700 confirmed rescues so far.

Here’s what to know

  • South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said Thursday afternoon that he was not ordering any evacuations of coastal communities, but urged residents to prepare as Ian heads for the region.
  • “Major to record flooding” is expected to continue through next week across parts of central Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. DeSantis said the damage in Charlotte and Lee counties on Florida’s southwest coast was “almost indescribable,” with homes ripped off their foundations.
  • Several counties in western Florida urged residents to boil water before use, fearing that storm surges and flooding may have contaminated water lines.
  • After making landfall in the Carolinas, the hurricane center forecasts that Ian will “rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday.”
