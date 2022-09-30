Hurricane Ian live updates Biden declares emergency in South Carolina as storm intensifies

President Biden declared an emergency in South Carolina hours ahead of Ian’s expected landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Charleston around midday Friday. The White House will dispatch federal assistance to supplement local response efforts, as the National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” in the Carolinas.
Ian sustained maximum winds of about 85 mph going into Friday as it veers north of Florida. State officials there were assessing the depth of damage the storm left behind, with several areas still reeling from its destructive surges. Rubble was strewn across Florida’s western coast and more than 2.2 million people were still without power. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said there was no confirmed death toll as of Thursday evening, but that authorities “absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane.” Search efforts continue, with more than 700 confirmed rescues so far.