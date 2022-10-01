PM Update: Rain, rain won’t go away, all the way through Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors October has officially arrived, and as of last night, so have the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which dropped a decent amount of rain across the region. What’s left of the storm will meander toward the coast tomorrow, keeping us locked in a rather continuous flow of showers for much of the day. The rain combined with the cool temperatures and stiff north wind all add up to some rather unpleasant weather to end the weekend.

Through tonight: Scattered showers and areas of drizzle will persist through the overnight period. Temperatures won’t change very much compared to daytime temps, with lows settling in the mid 50s with some areas of patchy fog. Winds will stay gusty out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’ll be a rather gloomy day, with showers and periods of rain hanging around from the morning onward. Temperatures will be on the cool side as well, likely not eclipsing the upper 50s in most spots. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-25-plus mph. Shower chances will gradually ease overnight, but it will remain cool and breezy. Lows will be in the upper 40s with a north wind at 15-20 mph.

