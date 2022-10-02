D.C.-area forecast: Scattered showers continue today with a cool breeze

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Damp, dark and dreary as we remain haunted by the showery remnants of Ian (but an extra point or two since we could use the rain). Express forecast Today: Cloudy and breezy, scattered showers. Highs: Upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight: Cloudy with lingering showers. Lows: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with an occasional shower. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s. Forecast in detail The remnants of Ian produce plenty of showers today as we stay cloudy, cool and breezy. Another 0.5-0.75 inches of rain is possible in some locations today. An occasional shower is still possible tomorrow with only an isolated shower on Tuesday as temperatures remaining well below average, before higher pressure brings a brighter and warmer Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of clouds with scattered showers throughout the day. Northerly winds are breezy with peak gusts near 30 mph. Some higher gusts are possible along the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore. Temperatures are mainly steady in the mid-50s to near 60 (more than 10 degrees below average) and feel even cooler with the clouds, rain and gusty breeze. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a mostly cloudy night with more scattered showers likely. Overnight lows cool off to the upper 40s to near 50 as an occasionally gusty breeze continues. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Abundant cloud cover remains as the remnants of Ian continue to meander nearby. An occasional shower is still possible throughout the day with cool highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. And it’s still breezy with gusts around 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Dry air tries to wedge in from our west on Tuesday, pushing the remnant circulation from Ian further east. But clouds are slow to clear with mostly to partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible. Temperatures trend only slightly higher with highs still well below average, in the low 60s with lighter winds. Tuesday night lows remain crisp in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

High pressure builds in from the west on Wednesday. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and rebounding temperatures back to highs in the low 70s. Enjoy!

