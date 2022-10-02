The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Showers and cool weather continue for Monday

October 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Be prepared to have your rain gear on hand over the next few days. One departing low-pressure system will trade places with another low, which will develop off the Delmarva Peninsula tonight and really be in no hurry to move anywhere for several days. That means more showers, cool weather and gusty winds are in our future tonight and on Monday as well.

Through tonight: Scattered rain showers will continue to rotate through the region this evening and into the first part of the overnight period, with some areas of patchy fog as well. Shower activity should become a bit more spotty after midnight. Cool and windy, with low temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s and a north wind at 10 to 20 mph or more.

Tomorrow (Monday): Rain showers will continue to linger across the region for pretty much all of Monday. Temperatures will remain cool as well, with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Winds will stay gusty out of the north at 10 to 25 mph or more. Showers continue tomorrow night but winds should relax a bit, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.

Cool start to October: Meandering ocean storms and persistent flow from the north will keep much of the eastern half of the country on the cool side in the beginning of October.

