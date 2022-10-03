PM Update: More chilly rain is on the way through Tuesday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors After waking up in the 40s, we were able to crawl our way only to the 50s for highs. The 49 for a low in Washington meant we got into the 40s in the city for the first time since May 10. Morning dryness gave way to increased rain this afternoon. It seems we’ll be in and out of the rain again for another day or two as a pesky nor’easter refuses to get on its way. If you’re getting tired of it all, just know you’re not alone (looks at self in mirror).

Through Tonight: Rain is with us in varying intensities through much of the night as the offshore nor’easter wiggles around aimlessly. Temperatures fall back into the mid- and upper 40s in most spots for lows. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph. We could see as much as a half-inch to an inch by sunrise, with the heaviest totals likely falling east of the city.



Tomorrow (Tuesday): If anything, rain tends to be more prolonged than today. It could go from morning until night in some form, with a period of heavier rain possible in the midday. Temperatures are a lot like today’s, with highs mainly in the low and mid-50s. Winds are out of the north around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 or 40 mph. Another half-inch to an inch or so of rain is possible, heaviest east.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Brrr: We’re in the midst of a very cool start to October, largely thanks to clouds and rain. Highs in the low and mid-50s are more common of late November in the city. While also chilly, the low of 49 this morning was about on time for our first low in the 40s for a fall. Over the past 30 years, it averaged Oct. 5. In 2021, the first morning in the 40s came on Oct. 18.



