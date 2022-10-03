D.C.-area forecast: Rainy through Tuesday night, slow clearing after that

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2/10: Very much over this raw, rainy weather. Express forecast Today: Dreary showers, blustery. Highs: Near 55.

Tonight: Showers, chilly. Lows: 43 to 48.

Tomorrow: Rain at times. Highs: Near 55. Forecast in detail Since Friday, there has been 1 to 3 inches of rain across the region, and there could easily be another inch or so before things start to dry out Wednesday. Not only will it be wet, but it will also be unseasonably chilly the next couple days. The second half of the week does look rather splendid, so just have a little patience until then.

Today (Monday): Expect showers on and off today, but overall it’s probably a little less rainy than yesterday. Still, it will be damp and dreary with highs only in the mid-50s, some 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Add in winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 30 mph, and it’s about as raw as it gets at this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Occasional showers will continue to cycle in from the east, and it will be downright chilly. Lows will be mostly in the mid-40s with winds from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Another steady period of moderate rain could develop as a zone of low pressure related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian meanders offshore. It will remain unseasonably cool, with highs in the mid-50s and brisk winds from the north (gusts up to 25 mph). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Occasional rain will probably continue well into the night. Lows range from 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Wednesday is a transition day between the previous rainy pattern and the sunny weather on the way. Showers may linger in the morning and skies could brighten in the afternoon, especially in western parts of the region. Highs range from 60 to 65. The weather should finally clear up Wednesday night, with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Thursday and Friday are my picks for the two nicest days of the week. There will be sunshine both days with highs 70 to 75. A cool front will come through late Friday, briefly increasing clouds and possibly setting off a quick shower. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low-50s Thursday night, and in the 40s on Friday night. Confidence: Medium

There will be a bit of a nip in the air for the first full October weekend. Highs both days are only 60 to 65 — even with plenty of sun; Saturday night lows may dip into the mid-30s in our colder areas with low-to-mid 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

