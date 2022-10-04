PM Update: After coolest Oct. 4 on record, conditions set to improve

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Back to at least 1872, there hasn’t been a chillier high temperature on Oct. 4 in Washington. Before today, the record low maximum for the day was 56, set back in 1998. Today’s high so far is just 54, and temperatures shouldn’t move upward much, if at all. The District wasn’t alone, as a record low was recorded at Dulles International Airport as well. Like today, other chilly early October days tend to feature rain and minimal movement of temperature. It seems like that’s the only weather we get lately! Fortunately, that’s not the case. We begin really turning the corner Wednesday.

Through tonight: A few more rounds of showers may pass through — perhaps this evening and again late night. Drizzle is also possible between any steadier activity. Temperatures really won’t move much overnight. Where you’re at this evening is close to where you’ll be in the morning. Numbers will mainly be in the upper 40s to near 50 for lows. Winds will be from the north around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy conditions will await us in the morning. The big difference from recent days is we should also see some sunshine. A small chance of showers early will disappear by afternoon. We’re also be finally climbing out of the coolest of the temperatures, with highs trying for the low and mid-60s. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph with stronger gusts.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rain, rain, go away: We’ve seen measurable rain for five days in a row now. It’s the first run this long since early April. We average about one such stretch a year, though they are rarely quite as gloomy. As of Monday, four days in a row saw 0.32 inches or more rainfall. That ties for the seventh longest run of at least 0.32 inches of rain day-to-day. Even today could target that mark, although odds seem increasingly less good for that to happen.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article