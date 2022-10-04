D.C.-area forecast: Raw and occasionally rainy today with improvement on the way

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 1/10: Don’t let this drab, damp dreariness detract from decidedly more delightful days ahead. Express forecast Today: Periods of rain, very cool, breezy. Highs: 52 to 57.

Tonight: Light rain to scattered showers, drizzle. Lows: 47 to 51.

Tomorrow: Shower in the a.m.? Brightening p.m. skies. Highs: 62 to 66. Forecast in detail Woe is Washington! This stalled messy muck from the remnants of Hurricane Ian have one more day to torment us before we finally start to say goodbye tomorrow, and then welcome in a string of beautiful sunny and warmer days late this week. A somewhat cooler air mass arrives again this weekend with plenty of sunshine, cool daytime highs in the 60s, and crisp nighttime lows.

Today (Tuesday): Continued very cool and damp with periods of rain. Some patchy fog is possible, too, under constant cloudiness. Highs only manage the lower to mid-50s. Winds continue breezy from the north at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts to 25 to 30 mph, making it feel even colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periods of rain could continue into the evening, before shifting to scattered showers and drizzle later at night. Temperatures drop off toward lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Breezy conditions continue from the north at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly to partly cloudy skies in the morning with still a chance of a few scattered showers. Skies should finally, finally start to brighten by afternoon, perhaps even turning partly sunny, as highs reach the mid-60s. Light winds from the north at about 10 mph could gust 15 to 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around, but we may actually see some stars with clearing spots as temperatures cool to lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday compete to be our nicest day since last week, as partly to mostly sunny skies accompany highs in the lower to mid-70s. Breezes should finally be lighter, but they may pick up a bit Friday as a mostly dry cool front approaches, with only the chance of an isolated late-day shower on Friday. Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows ranging through the 50s, but Friday night should be mostly clear with lows ranging through the cooler 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend weather looks like classic later Washington autumn with nearly full sunshine and highs in the cooler-than-normal 60s. Saturday night lows are in the 40s for most of us, but the outer suburbs could venture into the colder upper 30s, too. Confidence: Medium-High

