D.C.-area forecast: Raw and occasionally rainy today with improvement on the way

Today (Tuesday): Continued very cool and damp with periods of rain. Some patchy fog is possible, too, under constant cloudiness. Highs only manage the lower to mid-50s. Winds continue breezy from the north at 10 to 20 mph, with higher gusts to 25 to 30 mph, making it feel even colder. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Periods of rain could continue into the evening, before shifting to scattered showers and drizzle later at night. Temperatures drop off toward lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Breezy conditions continue from the north at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly to partly cloudy skies in the morning with still a chance of a few scattered showers. Skies should finally, finally start to brighten by afternoon, perhaps even turning partly sunny, as highs reach the mid-60s. Light winds from the north at about 10 mph could gust 15 to 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A few clouds around, but we may actually see some stars with clearing spots as temperatures cool to lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Thursday and Friday compete to be our nicest day since last week, as partly to mostly sunny skies accompany highs in the lower to mid-70s. Breezes should finally be lighter, but they may pick up a bit Friday as a mostly dry cool front approaches, with only the chance of an isolated late-day shower on Friday. Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows ranging through the 50s, but Friday night should be mostly clear with lows ranging through the cooler 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend weather looks like classic later Washington autumn with nearly full sunshine and highs in the cooler-than-normal 60s. Saturday night lows are in the 40s for most of us, but the outer suburbs could venture into the colder upper 30s, too. Confidence: Medium-High