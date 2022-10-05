D.C.-area forecast: Slightly nicer today, then beautiful tomorrow and Friday

Today (Wednesday): Finally a light at the end of this damp and dreary tunnel. A few showers remain possible this morning with continued cloudy skies. But we should see skies brighten just a bit this afternoon with slightly warmer highs near 60 to the low 60s. Still a mostly cloudy and cool day overall with a lingering breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Breezes die down this evening and we’re left with partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Temperatures drop toward seasonable lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Hooray for high pressure! The clouds and cool showers are finally replaced with partly to mostly sunny skies and much warmer highs, in the mid-70s with light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Perfectly pleasant with mostly clear skies. Evening temperatures fall back through the 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday looks like another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs head for the mid-70s, with just a slight chance of a late-day shower as a cold front comes through with a briefly gusty breeze. Temperatures take a fall Friday night behind the cold front with lows in the 40s areawide. Confidence: High
The weekend features plenty of sunshine with chilly mornings and cool but pleasant afternoons. Both days should see morning temperatures rise through the 40s into the 50s, followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Saturday night lows bottom out in the 40s again. Confidence: Medium-High