D.C.-area forecast: Slightly nicer today, then beautiful tomorrow and Friday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: More of the same with morning clouds and maybe a few showers, but then a slightly brighter and warmer afternoon. Express forecast Today: A few a.m. showers, mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a diminishing breeze. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs: Mid-70s. Forecast in detail After a miserable stretch that culminated yesterday with record-low maximum temperatures at Reagan National and Dulles International airports, we’re headed in a better direction starting today, although it may not seem like it this morning. Skies may finally brighten just a bit this afternoon, before a beautiful and much warmer Thursday and Friday, and then a cooler but sunny weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Finally a light at the end of this damp and dreary tunnel. A few showers remain possible this morning with continued cloudy skies. But we should see skies brighten just a bit this afternoon with slightly warmer highs near 60 to the low 60s. Still a mostly cloudy and cool day overall with a lingering breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezes die down this evening and we’re left with partly cloudy skies through the overnight. Temperatures drop toward seasonable lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Hooray for high pressure! The clouds and cool showers are finally replaced with partly to mostly sunny skies and much warmer highs, in the mid-70s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Perfectly pleasant with mostly clear skies. Evening temperatures fall back through the 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday looks like another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs head for the mid-70s, with just a slight chance of a late-day shower as a cold front comes through with a briefly gusty breeze. Temperatures take a fall Friday night behind the cold front with lows in the 40s areawide. Confidence: High

The weekend features plenty of sunshine with chilly mornings and cool but pleasant afternoons. Both days should see morning temperatures rise through the 40s into the 50s, followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Saturday night lows bottom out in the 40s again. Confidence: Medium-High

