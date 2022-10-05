PM Update: Clearing tonight ahead of a sun-filled Thursday

It was 10 to 15 degrees warmer today than yesterday. Give a big thanks to cessation of rain, and even some appearances of sun. Temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 were considerably closer to normal for the time of year than we’ve been seeing. If you were wandering around in a heavy coat, you definitely noticed it. Temperatures will move even higher tomorrow as we get a warm spell out ahead of the next cold front.
Through tonight: Evening clouds will dissipate with time as the offshore low pressure finally moves away. It will be mainly clear by late tonight. Lows will range from about 45 to 50.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds here and there. Winds will be light and temperatures mild, so soak it up. Highs will reach the mid-70s.
The swings of fall: More 70s will come Friday, but a strong cold front looms. The weekend should still be sunny, despite lows well into the 40s and highs near and above 60. Meanwhile, enjoy the return of sun.
WASHINGTON -- Unusual glowing orb brings Capital City to a standstill.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 5, 2022
Glorious sunshine and blue sky! pic.twitter.com/NDL5Lo1sDM— Geoff Palcher (@gpalcher) October 5, 2022
