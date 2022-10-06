PM Update: Even warmer Friday out ahead of the next cold front

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following nine days of chillier-than-normal temperatures, today felt mighty nice. Highs mainly in the mid- and upper 70s are a handful of degrees above normal for the date. Sunshine went a lot further than just helping it warm up. It allowed for some drying and uplifting of spirits, as well. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: It will be a beautiful evening and seasonable tonight, as partly to mostly clear skies persist. Grab a layer if you’re headed out. Lows range from 50 to 55.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll have lots of sun. But clouds will increase later in the day as the next cold front moves toward us. There could be a few quick-hitting showers by evening. Out ahead of the front, it will be warm, with temperatures approaching 80. Behind it will be increasingly chilly northeast winds.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollens are all low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article