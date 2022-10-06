D.C.-area forecast: Sun and lots of it through the weekend

Today (Thursday): An abundance of sunshine and the gentlest of breezes (from the northwest at 5 mph) feels mighty nice. Highs in the mid-70s are even nicer. Confidence: High
Tonight: A few clouds scatter across the evening sky but dissipate overnight. Winds calm and lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): The day starts out sunny and the clouds that arrive later in the afternoon should not spoil it. Westerly breezes build in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies mark the passage of a cold front as do blustery north breezes. A dearth of moisture keeps shower chances next to nil. Lows drop to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunshine is back in full control Saturday and is needed as that early morning chill reminds us fall is here. Highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight calm winds allow lows to drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High
Sunday is indeed sunny and a tad bit milder, with highs in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High
You guessed it, more sun and light breezes for Columbus Day (Monday), with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High