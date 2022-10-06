D.C.-area forecast: Sun and lots of it through the weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: A day of sun is a ton of fun! Express forecast Today: Sunny, light breeze. Highs: 72 to 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Lows: 50 to 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy afternoon. Highs: 73 to 77. Forecast in detail Hallelujah! After nearly a week of dreary and damp, we have made it to the promised land of sun through the weekend. Even when a cool front pushes through Friday night, it is rainless and gone by morning. But it does leave behind a bit of fall chill for the weekend.

Today (Thursday): An abundance of sunshine and the gentlest of breezes (from the northwest at 5 mph) feels mighty nice. Highs in the mid-70s are even nicer. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds scatter across the evening sky but dissipate overnight. Winds calm and lows fall to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): The day starts out sunny and the clouds that arrive later in the afternoon should not spoil it. Westerly breezes build in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies mark the passage of a cold front as do blustery north breezes. A dearth of moisture keeps shower chances next to nil. Lows drop to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine is back in full control Saturday and is needed as that early morning chill reminds us fall is here. Highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight calm winds allow lows to drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

Sunday is indeed sunny and a tad bit milder, with highs in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

You guessed it, more sun and light breezes for Columbus Day (Monday), with highs in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

