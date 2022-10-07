PM Update: Much cooler, but otherwise it’s classic fall this weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures were right around 80 this afternoon, which is a handful or more degrees above normal. We can thank a sunny day out ahead of a cold front — prime conditions for warmth. That cold front is about to slice 15 to 20 degrees off daytime temperatures and deliver some of the coldest nights of the season thus far. Otherwise, it is fairly classic fall, if a bit on the early side around here.

Through Tonight: Skies will tend to be clear, other than a cloudier period as the front passes this evening. There is a small chance of a quick sprinkle. You will know the front is here as winds kick up out of the northwest around 10 mph with gusts near 20 or 25 mph. Still, it will be a fairly pleasant evening, with temperatures into the 60s around sunset. Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to near 50.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Under mainly sunny skies, a few clouds will dot the sky through the day, especially in the midday to afternoon. Temperatures will make a run for the low 60s for the highs. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

Sunday: It will have a crisp start, coming off lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s, but it will end up as another day of near wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. Winds will also be lighter than Saturday.

Monday: Our stellar streak of weather will continue. Highs will be in the upper 60s, sun will be dominant and winds will be light.

Getting crisp: You will notice hints of winter in our weekend forecast as some areas near by will probably hit the 30s for the first time of the season. In the high country of West Virginia, the cold has already arrived.

“This morning’s low was 26 in the undisturbed north end of the Canaan Valley at the VA Tech University Canaan Valley Wildlife Refuge station follows yesterday’s 22.4 minimum. It was again (2nd consecutive morning) the lowest temperature in the eastern states,” wrote Robert Leffler, former NWS climatologist, in an email today.

We also hear peak foliage conditions are enveloping the highest elevations to our west.

