D.C.-area forecast: More sun and warmth before a weekend cooldown

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: I think we can still grade generously even with noticeable afternoon breezes and a tiny shower chance! Express forecast Today: Mainly sunny. Shower late? Highs: Mid-70s to around 80.

Tonight: Slight shower chance. Breezy. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Less breeze. Highs: Low to mid-60s. Forecast in detail It’s mainly sunny today, and through a slightly cooler weekend. Our incoming cold front offers only measly passing shower chances but plenty of breezes later today and into tomorrow. Sunday into Tuesday may prove to be stellar weather gems.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Skies are mainly sunny and westerly afternoon breezes are noticeable ahead of the incoming cold front. A few gusts near 20 mph are possible. Also a few late-day clouds may deliver a passing shower. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: A shower or two remains possible as the cold front finishes passing through. Breezes remain a bit elevated, gusting around 20 mph, as they switch to a north-northeasterly direction. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s most spots, which could be close to 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny but a bit tempestuous with northwesterly breezes gusting up near 25 mph a few times. Behind the cold front, we’ll have much cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. I guess this is a reminder that it’s autumn? Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Northwest winds slowly calm to around 5 mph. Combining calmer winds with clear skies, we have a recipe for quickly cooling conditions. Low temperatures dip noticeably down into the upper 30s to low 40s. Higher elevated valleys may see some patchy frost? Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Sunday: Still sunny, less breezy and a bit milder with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Cancel all indoor plans and get outside to enjoy this crisp autumn day! Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies lean toward mostly clear conditions. With potentially calm winds we may get chilly again, dipping to around 40 degrees to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny mid-60s to low 70s should make Columbus Day (Monday) and Tuesday quite enjoyable. Perfect days for a hike or an outdoor stroll. Light breezes are expected, too, as icing on the cake. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article