D.C.-area forecast: More sun and warmth before a weekend cooldown

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Skies are mainly sunny and westerly afternoon breezes are noticeable ahead of the incoming cold front. A few gusts near 20 mph are possible. Also a few late-day clouds may deliver a passing shower. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A shower or two remains possible as the cold front finishes passing through. Breezes remain a bit elevated, gusting around 20 mph, as they switch to a north-northeasterly direction. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the 40s most spots, which could be close to 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny but a bit tempestuous with northwesterly breezes gusting up near 25 mph a few times. Behind the cold front, we’ll have much cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. I guess this is a reminder that it’s autumn? Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Northwest winds slowly calm to around 5 mph. Combining calmer winds with clear skies, we have a recipe for quickly cooling conditions. Low temperatures dip noticeably down into the upper 30s to low 40s. Higher elevated valleys may see some patchy frost? Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Still sunny, less breezy and a bit milder with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Cancel all indoor plans and get outside to enjoy this crisp autumn day! Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Skies lean toward mostly clear conditions. With potentially calm winds we may get chilly again, dipping to around 40 degrees to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunny mid-60s to low 70s should make Columbus Day (Monday) and Tuesday quite enjoyable. Perfect days for a hike or an outdoor stroll. Light breezes are expected, too, as icing on the cake. Confidence: Medium-High