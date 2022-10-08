D.C.-area forecast: Brisk today and chilly tonight, then lots of nice

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: The cool wind has some bite, especially in the shade. Seek out the sunny spots! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Forecast summary goes here, keep it short. Highs: Mid-60s. Forecast in detail We’re in the midst of the ups and downs of fall. This weekend is certainly a downtrend in temperatures, although it’s still pretty nice as far as seasonal feels go. Nonetheless, temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler today than they were yesterday. It may feel like a bit of a shock to the system. A good solution might be to layer up and get the blood moving.

Today (Saturday): It’s a bit blustery for early October, but hard to complain too much. We see lots of sun, with some increase in clouds midday as a cold pocket aloft zips along the jet stream. Much of the day is in the 50s with a bit of a wind chill, but temperatures should rise to near and above 60 for highs. Winds out of the northwest are at their strongest early and tend to diminish with time. Some gusts around 25 mph are possible. Confidence: High

Tonight: Few if any stars obscure the bright near-full moon. Some legitimately chilly readings are a good bet by morning. Lows are mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with a bit warmer conditions inside the Beltway and near water. Any frost should mainly be toward the Blue Ridge and west. Winds are light out of the northwest. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sun and lighter winds feel like a treat. It’s still on the cool side for this early in the season, but the great conditions should easily offset it. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and chilly conditions continue. Pretty ideal for checking out the full Hunter’s Moon. Most spots are a degree or two warmer than tonight, so a range of 40 to about 47 should do it. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

If you’ve got the day off on Monday, you’d better be planning on spending some time outside. This is storybook fall, with highs around 70 and tons of sun. Confidence: Medium-High

Coming off lows in the mid-40s to around 50, another beautiful one comes together for Tuesday. There could be a few clouds at times, but sunshine should reign as temperatures reach the low 70s for highs. I think this one probably ends up with the Nice Day stamp as well, but it’s a bit far off to be totally certain yet. Confidence: Medium

