PM Update: Frost for some areas overnight and lots of sunshine Sunday

A lot of us will be turning on the heat tonight. High pressure will build over the area overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s in most locations. That’s cold enough for some frost advisories for the colder areas north, west and south of Washington. And Sunday morning will definitely provide a cold start for all, but lovely weather awaits us for the rest of Sunday.

Through Tonight: Skies will clear out through the evening and overnight period, allowing temperatures to drop off rather quickly. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 30s in our colder areas to the low 40s downtown. Winds will be light out of the northwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): After a chilly start, temperatures will recover nicely under clear conditions with ample sunshine. We’ll have some really comfortable conditions, with highs in the low 60s and just a light west wind. It will be clear and cool again Sunday night, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

