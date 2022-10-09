D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and still cool today, then gradually warmer into midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Maybe still too cool for some, but otherwise a beautiful day to put the pumpkin spice latte on ice and head outside! Express forecast Today: Plenty of sunshine. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and crisp. Lows: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70. Forecast in detail We can thank an area of high pressure for the ongoing sunshine. The atmosphere remains relatively calm over our region for the next few days. A backdoor cold front should fizzle out before reaching our area tomorrow night, which means a nice warming trend into midweek, with Tuesday and Wednesday highs aiming for the delightful low to mid-70s.

Today (Sunday): A chilly start with early-morning frost possible in our northern, western and southwestern areas. But with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the west around 5 to 10 mph, morning temperatures rise into and through the 40s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Pumpkin or apple picking should feel nice in the direct afternoon sun, but in the shade you may be reaching for the jacket. Confidence: High

Tonight: A good night to sit fireside or take a peek at the full Hunter’s Moon, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping toward lows near 40 to the mid-40s. Saturn should also be fully visible around 8:50 p.m. Confidence: High

Columbus Day (Monday): Sunny skies hold tight with daytime highs a few degrees higher than today, in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds continue light from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Another dry night with mostly clear skies. Not quite as cool as the previous few nights. But still a good idea to keep the fall jackets handy, as evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure remains in control Tuesday and Wednesday, even as it gradually drifts eastward off the coast. Both could be 10/10 days as the warming trend continues with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Nighttime temperatures also continue their warming trend, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A potent cold front arrives Thursday, bringing with it the chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. More details to come as we get closer. Enjoy the beautiful weather in the meantime!

