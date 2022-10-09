D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and still cool today, then gradually warmer into midweek

Today (Sunday): A chilly start with early-morning frost possible in our northern, western and southwestern areas. But with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the west around 5 to 10 mph, morning temperatures rise into and through the 40s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s. Pumpkin or apple picking should feel nice in the direct afternoon sun, but in the shade you may be reaching for the jacket. Confidence: High
Tonight: A good night to sit fireside or take a peek at the full Hunter’s Moon, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping toward lows near 40 to the mid-40s. Saturn should also be fully visible around 8:50 p.m. Confidence: High
Columbus Day (Monday): Sunny skies hold tight with daytime highs a few degrees higher than today, in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds continue light from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Another dry night with mostly clear skies. Not quite as cool as the previous few nights. But still a good idea to keep the fall jackets handy, as evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure remains in control Tuesday and Wednesday, even as it gradually drifts eastward off the coast. Both could be 10/10 days as the warming trend continues with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. Nighttime temperatures also continue their warming trend, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A potent cold front arrives Thursday, bringing with it the chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm. More details to come as we get closer. Enjoy the beautiful weather in the meantime!