PM Update: Frosty again tonight, but warm and sunny on Monday

As promised, it was a chilly morning around the region, with lots of images like this greeting folks as they started their day. Temperatures recovered pretty nicely though, and we ended up with a real gem of a day weather wise. It will be chilly again tonight, with many locations dropping into the 30s, and frost on cars and grassy surfaces is likely.

Through Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Clear skies and really no wind to speak of will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-30s in many locations, save for downtown D.C., which should bottom out around 40 degrees. There are no official frost advisories for our area, but frost is likely in some of the colder spots.

Tomorrow (Columbus Day): Another chilly start, but just like today, temperatures will recover. Lots of sunshine and just a light west wind will push afternoon highs into the mid-60s. Clear, calm, but not as cold tomorrow night, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

