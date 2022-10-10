PM Update: Somewhat less cold tonight and terrific Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With highs right around 70 and relatively unbothersome winds, today was close to perfect. Let’s hope you were able to take some of it in from the sunny side of the street. If not, there’s more on the way Tuesday. Changing leaves remain the only weather-related game in town for now.

Through tonight: It won’t be as chilly tonight as recent nights. Still, you’ll probably want a layer or two. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will range from near 40 to the upper 40s for lows. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have lots of sun and very few clouds. That will help temperatures warm a bit past where they were today, with highs mainly in a near 70 to low 70s zone. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Coldest of the season, so far: Weekend temperatures dipped to 41 in D.C., 34 at Dulles, and 36 for Baltimore. Most spots were a tick milder Sunday night, but Dulles hit 34 once again. Lows with this cold shot were mainly in the low and mid-30s to the west and northwest, mid-30s to around 40 in the Interstate 95 corridor, and similar for southern Maryland and the bay. Much of the highest terrain of West Virginia and parts of western Maryland have dipped to or past freezing at this point. High elevation valleys, like Canaan Valley, W.Va., have dipped much further. This morning it was 15.4 degrees there.

