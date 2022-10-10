D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful weather all week, except Thursday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Setting aside the morning chill, pretty close to perfection. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64 to 68.

Tonight: Clear, cool. Lows: 37 to 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail Except for that five-day stretch of cold, dismal rain last week, we’ve had a magnificent fall, and we’ll keep it going this week. While it’s on the cool side of normal, highs most days reach the 60s to near 70 with lots of sunshine. We’ll have one opportunity for rain this week, and that’s when a cold front comes through on Thursday.

Today (Monday): It’s cold when you get up and head out, and there may be some patchy frost in our outlying areas. But it’s a good-looking afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s and winds from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Much like the past two nights it’s clear and quite crisp. Lows range from the upper 30s in our colder areas to the mid-40s downtown. Calm winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This will be a candidate for a perfect 10 out of 10. We’ll have abundant sunshine, light breezes from the south (around 5 mph) and highs right around 70. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool but not as chilly as the previous few nights. Lows range from the low 40s in our colder areas to near 50 downtown. Very light breezes are from the south. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We’ll have a few more clouds on Wednesday but it’s still at least partly sunny and quite pleasant. Highs are back up to near 70. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with maybe a brief shower or sprinkle and milder lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers are probable Thursday, especially during the afternoon when it may also turn a bit breezy. Highs should be mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s. Clearing, breezy and cooler Thursday night with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium

The stretch from Friday through the weekend looks quite good. While Friday may be breezy with scattered clouds, skies become mostly sunny over the weekend. Highs range from 60 to 65 on Friday and moderate to the mid-to-upper 60s over the weekend. The nights are chilly again with lows in the 40s and even some 30s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article