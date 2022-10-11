PM Update: Cloudier but still pleasant Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Mainly clear skies persist through the evening. A few more clouds may float by late. Lows will range from the low and mid-40s to as high as near 50. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph.



Tomorrow (Wednesday): We could see a good deal more cloudiness than recent days. If that happens, it will be mainly mid- and high level, which means we’ll still see some rays. Highs will again be mainly in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at around 10 to 15 mph, which will pump in just a bit of moisture.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollens are low.

See ya, summer: You might consider today the official end of 90-degree-day season. It’s the latest in the calendar that we’ve seen it get that hot in Washington. While we may someday see one deeper into October, this doesn’t seem like the year. We end up with 38 days at or above 90, which is slightly below the average of 40.

Think we can call 90-degree season at this point (or a while back, but I forgot). Latest 90-degree day on record in DC is Oct. 11.



38 days 90+ is pretty close to 1991-2020 average of 40. First below average tally since 2014. #dcwx pic.twitter.com/1iISPd56N5 — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) October 9, 2022

