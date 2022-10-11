D.C.-area forecast: A picture-perfect Tuesday and a nice Wednesday, too

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Hard to top a day like today. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69 to 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 43 to 51.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 68 to 72. Forecast in detail Sensational fall weather continues for the next couple of days. But Thursday may be a bit turbulent, with gusty downpours a decent bet because of the passage of a potent cold front. The weather pattern settles back down Friday into the weekend with mostly nice weather, although some spotty showers are possible late Saturday and maybe late Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): It’s hard to see this day not living up to the 10 out of 10 billing. There will be a bit of a chill early on but the sunny 70-degree afternoon weather is top notch. Winds are light — at about 5 mph — from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and, as the sun sets, an autumn chill is quickly apparent. Overnight lows range from the 40s in most areas to right around 50 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a second straight beautiful day. Some high clouds will probably stream in during the afternoon, but highs are again right around 70. Winds are from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds lower and thicken and some showers are possible (40 percent chance), especially toward morning. It’s rather mild with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday is variably cloudy, and with showers and possibly thunderstorms a good bet as the cold front comes through. Models differ on the timing of the rain so check back for a more fine-tuned forecast tomorrow. Expect rather breezy conditions, with highs 65 to 70. Any lingering showers should exit during the evening with clearing skies overnight and lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are generally partly sunny between Friday and Sunday. High temperatures edge upward from the low 60s on Friday to the upper 60s by Sunday. Lows are within several degrees of 40 Friday night and closer to 45 to 50 on Saturday night. While this stretch should be mostly dry, we can’t rule out a shower or two Saturday night and again late Sunday. Confidence: Medium

