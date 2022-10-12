D.C.-area forecast: Calm weather continues through the weekend except for tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: A couple of points off for some thin clouds, but overall it’s a winning Wednesday! Express forecast Today: Partly sunny with a mild afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Tonight: Mild with a few showers possible. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers likely, p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail Other than Thursday, we’re in the midst of a nice stretch of fairly classic October weather around here, even with some increasing clouds today. Thursday brings our main chance of rain the next several days as a cold front comes through. Scattered showers are likely with some strong late-day storms possible. The weekend should be quite nice although a shower is possible later on Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Not quite as picture-perfect as yesterday with some increasing clouds. But they should be thin enough to allow partly sunny skies, which means another nice day overall with morning temperatures rising through the 50s into the 60s, and afternoon highs topping out in the low 70s with an increasing breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers possible as we get into the overnight hours. Otherwise we’re noticeably milder than recent nights. Lows only dip to the mid-50s to near 60 thanks to a steady breeze from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Scattered showers likely and a thunderstorm possible during the morning into afternoon as a cold front approaches. Could see a line of gusty storms come through late afternoon into early evening with a few storms capable of damaging winds. We’re still on the warm side of the front so highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a touch of humidity as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: That potential line of gusty storms could still be moving through eastern portions of the area during the early evening. Skies should partially clear overnight with cooler lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Pleasant weather returns Friday through Sunday with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons under partly to mostly sunny skies. Should get to highs in the mid- to upper 60s on Friday, and upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Maybe an isolated shower Sunday afternoon or evening. Cool lows again Friday night in the 40s, then a bit warmer Saturday night with lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

