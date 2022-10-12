PM Update: Scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our broken weather record of delightful conditions played on today. Highs in a 70-to-75 range are hugging the typical values we might expect to see this time of year. There’s more mild weather on the way Thursday, but an approaching weak cold front is set to spark some late-day showers and storms. It’s possible a storm or two could become severe.

Through tonight: Higher moisture levels and increased cloudiness will help keep temperatures up from recent nights. We’ll fall into the mid-60s around sunset on the way to lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): There will be plenty of clouds from morning onward. How many breaks of sunshine we see may help decide how strong afternoon and evening showers may become. The main window for stormy weather appears to be about 3 to 9 p.m. Before the showers and storms, high temperatures will rise into at least the low 70s. It’s possible a few storms will become strong to severe. If so, the main risk would be isolated damaging wind.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen are low.

Heavy rain? In addition to a Level 1 of 5 “marginal risk” of storms from the Storm Prediction Center on Thursday, the region is also under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Hourly rainfall rates of an inch or more may lead to isolated flooding risk, especially in urban areas.

WPC issues Day 2 Marginal Risk Excessive Rainfall Outlook at Oct 12, 19:43z for LWX https://t.co/A9v637ZI2I pic.twitter.com/QoZ4vAiG5U — IEMBot LWX (@iembot_lwx) October 12, 2022

