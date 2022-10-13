PM Update: Showers possible this evening, then skies clear into a sunny Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We picked up about a half-inch of rain this morning into the midday. Clouds refusing to break through the day made it feel a bit gloomy, but probably helped keep this evening’s thunderstorm threat muted. As a cold front passes this evening, it’ll scour out the humidity and cloudiness, leaving us with more delightful fall weather.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain possible this evening. There could be some briefly heavy rain and strong wind. Otherwise, clearing overnight, with lows ranging from 45 to 50.

Tomorrow (Friday): We leave today’s mess behind and head back to brilliant fall conditions. Plan on lots of sun as temperatures range from the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are light from the west.

Raging water: The famous Iguazú Falls, on the Argentina/Brazil border, is in major flood after heavy rain in the region. Flows reportedly 10 times normal have forced parts of the falls to close to tourists. The falls has not raged in such a way since 2014.

The Iguazu Falls, on the border between #Brazil and #Argentina, records a flow of water almost ten times higher than usual, after heavy rains in Parana. One of the main tourist bridges on the Brazilian side was closed as a result.https://t.co/ktmXRlRE55 pic.twitter.com/zP0LqTLaIG — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) October 13, 2022

#Nature 📹

Impressive flooding of the #Iguazú Falls.



In the last few hours, flows 💦 of around 15,000 m3/s have been measured. The route of the Garganta del Diablo and other routes have had to be closed. pic.twitter.com/0IM8uSAKNc — Meteored | YourWeather (@MeteoredUK) October 13, 2022

