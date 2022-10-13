D.C.-area forecast: Showers today and maybe a gusty late-day storm

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: Morning showers gently patter; an afternoon storm could raise a clatter. Express forecast Today: Scattered showers, afternoon storm possible. Highs: 66-70

Tonight: Showers taper off with clearing overnight. Lows: 46-50

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 65-69 Forecast in detail Today is a damp one with showers scattered about; toward evening, we’ll need to look out for a possible line of gustier storms. After that it is clear sailing for a fine fall weekend with the next showers not expected until late Sunday, so no excuses for not moving ahead with those outdoor chores.

Today (Thursday): Showers scatter across this morning, so have an umbrella handy. Toward evening, a line of storms along the cold front sweeping through could produce heavy downpours and some locally strong wind gusts. Much of the area should see at least a half-inch of rain, with some one-inch amounts possible. Highs are mainly in the upper 60s. South winds are gusty through the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers are likely to linger through the evening followed by gradually clearing skies after midnight. Winds come out of the northwest and lows fall to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Mainly sunny skies help counter the incoming cooler air and highs should still manage to reach the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are moderate from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear and there is a good view of the rising moon and Mars later in the evening. Winds calm, allowing lows to fall to the low to mid-40s and even a few upper 30s in the colder suburbs. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday starts out sunny, with clouds scattering into the area later in the day. Winds are light and highs should manage to reach the low 70s. Overnight lows only fall to the low to mid-50s with scattered clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds increase on Sunday but showers are likely to hold off until evening, and even then should be light and scattered. Highs make the low 70s as long as the showers hold off. Low to mid-50s are where readings bottom out overnight. Confidence: Medium

Monday remains fairly cloudy, with a smattering of showers still possible as a fairly strong cold front approaches. Temperatures only peak in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

