P.M. Update: Mainly fine weather through the weekend

It was a delightful one across the area. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 are pretty close to normal for the date. Today’s average high in the city is 70 degrees as we continue to lose about a half-degree a day. It’s a seasonably cool one tonight ahead of a rather nice fall weekend.

Through Tonight: Skies remain clear. It’s a cool evening, with overnight lows ranging across the 40s. Winds are light and turning to come from the south.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s one of those days where you search to find a cloud. Temperatures reach the mid-70s for highs. Winds are out of the south about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so.

Sunday: There are a good deal more clouds, but plenty of sunnier moments are also likely. A quick shower is possible around sunrise, and then rain odds are up again near or after sunset. We should make it to near or a bit past 70 in most spots. Winds are from the south at about five to 10 mph.

