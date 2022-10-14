D.C.-area forecast: Lots of sun through weekend, with comfortable air

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Friday Digit — 10/10: 🎉 Nearly flawless? Lovely October sunshine, lacking humidity and temperatures topping out around 70 degrees! Express forecast Today: Mainly sunny and comfortable. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tonight: Clear, generally calm. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Breezy. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight rain chances. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70. Forecast in detail A glorious Friday and very decent weekend may help cushion the blow of incoming cooler air next workweek. Shower chances ahead of the next strong cold front start entering the picture as soon as late Sunday. Monday may be a damp (somewhat stormy?) transition day, before a clearer, chilly Tuesday.

Today (Friday): Glorious, sunny, mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Fall turns on a brilliant weather display, with westerly breezes generally staying under 15 mph. I think you’ll enjoy the crisper, autumnal air with dew points around 40 degrees, too. There could be some increase in cloudiness during “peak heating,” but they are mood clouds at most. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies continue and breezes calm. Be sure to glance at the rising moon and Mars later in the evening. Coldest spots may dip slightly below 40 degrees, but most of us are in the low to mid-40s. If southerly breezes kick up a bit during the early morning hours, warmest spots may hover in the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Midday into late afternoon gusty southerly breezes should help spike our high temperatures into the low to mid-70s. Skies are very bright with only a few occasional clouds, as it looks so far. Note that a wind gust or two near 30 mph can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly cloudy. Breezes should calm a good deal, and quickly, as the sun sets. Low temperatures may only get down into the upper 40s to mid-50s. A shower is possible before dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: After a morning slight sprinkle chance, the sun may be in and out of occasional clouds. By late day or evening, we may see another chance of a shower or even a brief thundershower as a warm front tries to push through. High temperatures are a bit hard to pin down but right now they’re aiming for the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Rain chances increase. Showers or even a quick thunderstorm may move through, so carry an umbrella if out. With all the clouds and moisture potentially around, temperatures may generally just hover in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Monday may still feature occasional showers and even a downpour. High temperatures should still make it into the 60s, but southerly breezes and some well-timed peeks of sun could bring 70 degrees to a few spots. A strong cold front is approaching. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wind chills in the 30s may start Tuesday, but at least we have the prospect of partly to mostly sunny skies to accompany our notable west-northwest breezes. High temperatures in our new, Canadian air mass may struggle to hit the 50-degree mark in some spots. Many of us should still have low to mid-50s — feeling several degrees chillier thanks to the breeze. Confidence: Medium

