D.C.-area forecast: Very nice today, and probably passable for Sunday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Mid-70s and sunshine on a Saturday will consistently score near the top. Wind is almost too gusty at times. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow: Variable cloudiness. Evening rain possible. Highs: Low 70s. Forecast in detail We’ve got some well-timed weather for the weekend — especially today. While we see more clouds tomorrow, there’s a good chance most or all of the daytime is dry. Two days that are definitely a present this deep into fall. A rain threat Sunday night into Monday ushers in the next cold spell.

Today (Saturday): Any clouds are few and far between. Temperatures are also running about 5 degrees above normal, with highs in the mid-70s. Do try to get some time out in it! The main downside is a hefty breeze. Winds are from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are a bit cloudier overnight, especially late and toward dawn. There could even be a few showers around in the sunrise period. Lows mainly end up in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds are more numerous than today and there is a chance of raindrops, primarily early and late. The main body of the day tries to end up dry as highs shoot for the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: There’s a better chance of periodic showers or rain at night. The most consequential stuff may stay to our south, but we’re on the line so check back. Low temperatures range across the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It could remain unsettled into Monday. As we get closer, it seems the day could be mainly dry as a front moves through early. Clouds may hang tough, though. High temperatures in the mid- or upper 60s fall back on a northwest wind in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine returns but it’s a cool one Tuesday. High temperatures may only make it to a range of 50 to 55, which means many spots spend much of the day in the 40s. Winter is coming. Confidence: Medium

