PM Update: Mild on Sunday with showers late in the day

Aside from some gusty winds this afternoon, I’d say the weather on this mid-October day was quite nice. I mean, who can complain about temperatures in the 70s with no humidity? Well, I am sure someone will find a fault with today’s weather, but you won’t find that person here. The first half of Sunday will feature the more preferable conditions, with clouds and showers moving in by the evening.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Gusty winds will quickly abate after sunset. We’ll have mostly clear conditions overnight, with some rather moderate temperatures. Lows in and around the city will be in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees, with just a light north wind.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly sunny skies will start the day, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will again be on the mild side, with highs in the low 70s and just a light south wind. Clouds will quickly move in during the evening hours, with some scattered showers developing overnight. Low temperatures will range from the low to middle 50s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.