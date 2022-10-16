D.C.-area forecast: Mild today and tomorrow, then much cooler through midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Our weekend weather luck continues with a partly sunny and mild day ahead of this week’s approaching cool down. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, stray shower? Highs: Low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, spotty shower? Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail Hopefully you’re enjoying the seasonable warmth this weekend because a change in the weather pattern is on the horizon. After the chance of a few showers tonight and one more mild day tomorrow, much cooler air plunges in from the north as we see the first real cool-down of the season. Ready or not, the fall (almost winterlike) chill is almost here!

Today (Sunday): A stray shower is possible early this morning and again in the late afternoon. But otherwise it’s a partly sunny and pleasant day with highs headed for the low 70s and light winds from the south around 4-8 mph. Try to get outside for some fun fall activities because much cooler weather is on the way. Confidence: Medium-high

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the evening and overnight hours, but it now looks like most of the rain may stay south of the metro area. Overnight lows are on the mild side in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Cloudy skies and a spotty shower as we wake up to start the workweek. Otherwise, winds could be a bit breezy at times, gusting near 20 mph, as a cold front pushes through from west to east. Highs should get to the mid-60s to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening temperatures tumble through the 50s behind the cold front. It’s a partly cloudy and chilly night with overnight lows as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than tonight’s, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants, especially outside the Beltway, where we could see some frost advisories. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We’re partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 50s and feeling close to 50 with a slight breeze. Time to dust off the peacoat and hat? Tuesday and Wednesday nighttime lows bottom out in the 30s. We should stay safely above the freezing mark inside the Beltway, but frost advisories are possible, and there may even be some freeze warnings in our outer northern and western suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article