PM Update: One more warm day on Monday

Enjoy the warmth while you can. Monday will be the last day to feature temperatures near 70 degrees before a significant cool down settles in on Tuesday. Despite the warmth, I would not say Monday’s conditions will be very desirable. Clouds and gusty winds will be the rule for most of the day, with just a chance at some peaks of sunshine by late afternoon.

Through Tonight: Just a slight chance at some showers late this evening, especially south of the city. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild overnight, with lows in the low to mid-50s and a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly cloudy to start the day, but some peeks of sunshine should eventually break through. Temperatures will spike into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees under the force of a gusty west wind at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will quickly start to fall after sunset as winds switch to the northwest. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

