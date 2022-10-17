PM Update: Much colder tonight and brisk Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Hope you enjoyed the warmth today, if that’s your thing. We don’t have any more in the forecast through the rest of the workweek. Highs around 70 today were a touch above average for the date. There was even a little bit of humidity out ahead of the front. That’s all coming to an end this evening as the weather story pivots to wintry feels.

Through Tonight: A few showers — and perhaps a rumble — should last into evening. Skies will trend clearer as the front moves east of the area this evening. You’ll notice it’s feeling quite chilly. Lows will range from the mid-30s to near 40. Winds will be from the northwest and gusty behind the front. Gusts up to around 20 or 25 mph are possible through dawn.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Morning sunshine will probably give way to cloudiness midday and in the afternoon. We can thank very cold air aloft. It should stay dry, though. Temperatures should rise only to the low and mid-50s for highs. Winds will be from the west around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Advertisement

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Freeze watch: Freeze watches have been issued for Tuesday night across our far southwest suburbs, including places like Culpeper, Fredericksburg and Front Royal. It’s likely that additional areas will be placed under a watch or warning as temperatures fall to near freezing in many spots west of Interstate 95.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article