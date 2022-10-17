D.C.-area forecast: Blast of chilly air arrives Tuesday; warmer by weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Our last mild day before the big midweek chill; a passing shower possible. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Highs: 65 to 70.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds late, colder. Lows: Near 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, quite brisk. Highs: Near 55. Forecast in detail We’ve enjoyed several days of beautiful 70-degree weather, but today we begin the transition toward a much cooler pattern. A cold front comes through this afternoon and, by late tonight and tomorrow, it starts to feel more like November than October. The chilly weather hangs on through Thursday before temperatures moderate heading into the weekend.

Today (Monday): We’ll have considerable cloud cover today, but some sun may sneak through at times. As the cold front comes through this afternoon, there could be a brief shower (20 percent chance). Winds from the west pick up, gusting up to 20 mph or so. Highs should reach 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy as cold air filters in from the northwest. Toward morning, skies gradually clear out, with lows near 40. Those northwesterly winds blow at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny, but it’s deceptively chilly. Highs are only in the mid-50s with winds from the west around 10 mph gusting up to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: With this chilly air mass in place along with clear skies, expect some frost advisories. Lows range from the upper 30s downtown to the low to mid-30s in our colder areas. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunny but substantially cooler than average weather hangs around Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. On Wednesday night, frost advisories could expand to the Interstate 95 corridor, with freeze warnings possible in our colder areas to the west and north — as lows range from near 30 to the mid- to upper 30s. Lows probably dip into the 30s in most spots again Thursday night. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

We’re treated to a warming trend between Friday and Sunday. Highs should moderate from the low 60s Friday to closer to 70 by Sunday. It should be mainly sunny and dry, although there’s an outside chance of some storminess approaching from the south by Sunday. The nighttime chill eases some during this stretch, too, with lows closer to 40 on Friday night and perhaps nearer 50 by Sunday. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

0/10 (→): No snow in the immediate area, but the first flakes of the season are probable in western Maryland and the West Virginia high country Tuesday. Our time will come.

GiftOutline Gift Article