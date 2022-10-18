D.C.-area forecast: Chilly breezes battle bright sunshine, with cold nights ahead

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Big blast of late fall-like chill will fill our lungs and bring a slight sting to our faces. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, somewhat breezy. Highs: 53-57.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, frost possible. Lows: 33-40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy at times. Highs: 54-58. Forecast in detail A chunk of Canadian cooling, complete with frost and freeze chances, is sweeping the Washington area, with temperatures well below normal for the middle of October. It’s a reminder to have our coats handy for the months ahead. The upside is plenty of sunshine and a return to warmer and nicer weather this weekend as this cool high pressure shifts offshore.

Today (Tuesday): Prepare for much cooler conditions, even with mostly sunny skies, as highs manage only the middle 50s. Could see skies turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Breezy winds from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph from the west bringing slight wind chill, too. With dew points way down into the 20s, this is also a very dry air mass (find that lip balm). Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning cold as lows range mainly from the lower to upper 30s, maybe right around 40 downtown. Frost is possible along with a freeze potential in the far west and north suburbs. Winds are light from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another brisk day, with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging through the 50s. Winds are still a bit breezy at times and mainly from the west around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. The air mass continues to be quite dry and crisp, too. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another cold night arrives, with lows ranging from the lower 30s to near 40 in the city with light breezes. More frost issues are expected, especially in our colder suburban areas. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday continues the cool narrative under sunny skies, but highs get closer to the upper 50s to near 60 with a continued dry air mass. Thursday night is cool to cold, with lows from the middle 30s to middle 40s. Confidence: High

Friday finally features more of a pivot, as sunny skies assist higher high temperatures into the middle to maybe even upper 60s. Friday night should be mostly clear and cool, with lows from the low 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is forecast to be a weather winner, as mostly sunny skies align with highs near 70 degrees. Saturday night should be mostly clear and still on the cooler side, with warmer lows in the 40s to 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0 to 10 scale.

0/10: Snow showers expected for parts of West Virginia, far western Maryland, and western Pennsylvania today into tomorrow morning (just a short daytrip for DMV snow lovers!)

