PM Update: Cold with a chilly wind tonight; frost and freeze likely

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Freeze warnings and frost advisories issued for Washington area Temperatures today were down about 15 degrees from Monday. That’s also about how far below average we were. More like November than October. Adding in gusty northwest winds, it felt more like the 40s much of the day. The first real blast of wintry air is always a bit of a jolt.

Through tonight: The end of the growing season is nigh, at least for parts of the area. Under clear skies, most local spots reach the low and mid-30s or perhaps nearer to 40 downtown. Western and northwestern suburbs are around freezing. Take care of any plants you want to save. It does stay breezy through the night, which could limit frost coverage somewhat.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a crisp and frosty morning. Sunshine gives way to a bit of midday cloudiness. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s, although a couple spots could hit the upper 50s. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph.

Advertisement

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Snow watch: We’ve been keeping an eye on the mountains west of us for wintry weather. Snowshoe checked in with light snow and “riming” (ice accretion from fog) this morning. The event is expected to peak tonight, with one to a few inches possible in the highest elevations.

An early taste of winter at @snowshoemtn today! Some flurries were flying and they may get additional snow showers through tonight and Wednesday❄️#wvwx pic.twitter.com/2hbO7L4DK1 — Justin McKee (@JustinMcKeeWx) October 18, 2022

Rime ice and/or snow photographed on the mountain slopes near Canaan Valley, West Virginia today -- elevations 4,300-4,800 feet.



📷Nathaniel Peck pic.twitter.com/P5b9rRLWXZ — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) October 18, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article