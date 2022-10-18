The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Cold with a chilly wind tonight; frost and freeze likely

By
October 18, 2022 at 4:55 p.m. EDT
Old Town Alexandria at night. (Lee M./Flickr)

Freeze warnings and frost advisories issued for Washington area

Temperatures today were down about 15 degrees from Monday. That’s also about how far below average we were. More like November than October. Adding in gusty northwest winds, it felt more like the 40s much of the day. The first real blast of wintry air is always a bit of a jolt.

Through tonight: The end of the growing season is nigh, at least for parts of the area. Under clear skies, most local spots reach the low and mid-30s or perhaps nearer to 40 downtown. Western and northwestern suburbs are around freezing. Take care of any plants you want to save. It does stay breezy through the night, which could limit frost coverage somewhat.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a crisp and frosty morning. Sunshine gives way to a bit of midday cloudiness. Highs are mainly in the mid-50s, although a couple spots could hit the upper 50s. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph.

Snow watch: We’ve been keeping an eye on the mountains west of us for wintry weather. Snowshoe checked in with light snow and “riming” (ice accretion from fog) this morning. The event is expected to peak tonight, with one to a few inches possible in the highest elevations.

