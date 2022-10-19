D.C.-area forecast: Early-season chill to give way to gradual warming

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: A chilly start for sure, but tolerable mid- to upper 50s by afternoon if dressed warmly. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, cool, breezy at times. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, frost and freeze possible. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer by afternoon. Highs: Near 60. Forecast in detail As early-season cold snaps go, this one isn’t horrible. But regardless, the first real chill is always a bummer for warm-weather lovers and a sign of hope for snow lovers. After another brisk day today and cold night tonight, a steady warming trend begins tomorrow as we head back near and above 60 to close out the workweek. And then it’s a mostly beautiful weekend with highs near 70.

Today (Wednesday): Rather chilly this morning with many spots starting out in the 30s. Overall a similar day to yesterday with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and somewhat breezy at times with occasional gusts from the west and southwest near 20-25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: With mostly clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures could drop to near or just below freezing in our north and west suburbs, where lows bottom out in the low to mid-30s. More like mid- to upper 30s inside the Beltway and downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): After the chilly start, the warming trend begins by afternoon as a milder breeze comes from the southwest. Should get to highs near 60 with mostly sunny skies and that breeze from the southwest around 10 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not quite as cold as tonight. Lows bottom in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday look fabulous with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Look for highs in the mid-60s on Friday and near 70 on Saturday, with Friday night and Saturday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday highs should get to near 70 again with mostly sunny skies. The only question mark is whether low pressure developing off the coast throws some increasing late-day clouds our way and perhaps even a shower chance. Confidence: Medium

