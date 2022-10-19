D.C.-area forecast: Early-season chill to give way to gradual warming

Today (Wednesday): Rather chilly this morning with many spots starting out in the 30s. Overall a similar day to yesterday with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s, and somewhat breezy at times with occasional gusts from the west and southwest near 20-25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: With mostly clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures could drop to near or just below freezing in our north and west suburbs, where lows bottom out in the low to mid-30s. More like mid- to upper 30s inside the Beltway and downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): After the chilly start, the warming trend begins by afternoon as a milder breeze comes from the southwest. Should get to highs near 60 with mostly sunny skies and that breeze from the southwest around 10 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and not quite as cold as tonight. Lows bottom in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday and Saturday look fabulous with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. Look for highs in the mid-60s on Friday and near 70 on Saturday, with Friday night and Saturday night lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday highs should get to near 70 again with mostly sunny skies. The only question mark is whether low pressure developing off the coast throws some increasing late-day clouds our way and perhaps even a shower chance. Confidence: Medium