PM Update: Widespread frost and freeze tonight ahead of Thursday moderation

* Freeze warning west of I-95 and frost advisory D.C. eastward, 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday * Temperatures again only climbed to the mid-50s today for the second day in a row. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the date. This was off the coldest lows of the season so far, including Washington’s first low in the 30s of this young cold season. Temperatures might be even colder tonight. Better news lies beyond. Readings begin a warm-up tomorrow.

Through tonight: Any clouds of the day tend to wane, leaving us mainly clear. A few more high clouds may float by late. Lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s most spots, and perhaps a bit warmer downtown or near the bay. Western and northern parts of the area could see several hours at or below freezing, ending the growing season if it was not done for yet. Winds blow from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph and dwindling somewhat overnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine is dominant in the morning. We should see fewer clouds than recent days but we might still see some pop up in the afternoon “warmth” given that cold air aloft is still hanging out if also finally departing. Temperatures reach highs around 60 or into the low 60s. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 mph, with gusts to 25 mph or so.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: All major allergens are low.

Brrr: Through yesterday, D.C. was seeing its coldest October since 2009. If the month ended today, it would be the 48th coldest out of 151 years. Most of the coldest Octobers in this comparison were long ago. At the current observation location — Reagan National Airport — it’s the 16th coldest out of 78 years. While it will stay cool the next few days, the month seems poised to end with a warm spell that may move us out of the deeper cold depths when all is said and done.

