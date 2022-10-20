PM Update: Another frosty night, then warmer and quite nice Friday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. for much of the immediate area and east * It’s definitely sunny side of the sidewalk season. After a start around freezing in many spots, high temperatures were near 60, which is a bit warmer than recent days, but there was still a bit of a “wind chill” at times — felt most in the shade. This cold air mass is moving on, but first it’s offering another night of frost and freeze potential across the region.

Through Tonight: Skies are mainly clear tonight. It’s a touch milder than recent nights in most spots, with lows ranging from near freezing to the low 40s. Much of the area, especially outside the Beltway, runs the risk of frost. Winds become light and variable.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): After a nippy start, we’ve got a gorgeous end to the workweek. You might even consider slipping outside to enjoy some time in the abundant sunshine. Highs are mainly in the mid-60s, and winds are light from the west-southwest.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree and weed pollen join hands with mold spores at low levels. Grass pollen is absent.

See ya, plants: If you’re in the western part of the area, you’re not under frost advisory or freeze warning for the first time in recent nights. It’s not that it won’t be as chilly as other spots but that the growing season has been declared over.

Big range in low temps this morning around the DMV. Lows near 40 downtown, along the Potomac and near the Bay. Most other areas 30 to 38 degrees... but a few upper 20s in rural areas north and west of town. pic.twitter.com/j3scFjsoiS — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) October 20, 2022

Local counties that saw their growing season end, per the National Weather Service, include Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William, Frederick and northwestern Montgomery. Although not all spots saw temperatures reach freezing in these areas, your flower’s days are still numbered.

