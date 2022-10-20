D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and trending milder until a cloudier Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Light frost is quickly lost. No time to get riled as we're back to mild. Express forecast Today: Early morning frost, sunny, breezy. Highs: 60-64

Tonight: Clear, winds calm. Lows: 34-38

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 63-67 Forecast in detail Our spell of chilly weather gives way to fine fall weather with mild afternoons into the weekend. The only threat to enjoying the sunlit fall foliage comes on Sunday when a coastal storm could throw clouds and possibly some rain our way.

Today (Thursday): Patchy morning frost adds some glitter to lawns but the warm-up today is impressive, with highs likely to reach the low 60s by afternoon. Moderate winds from the south should not detract from the unfiltered sunshine. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain clear, affording insomniacs a good view of the Orionid meteor shower after midnight. Winds diminish from the south, allowing lows to drop to the mid-30s in our colder areas and closer to 40 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Light breezes and abundant sunshine should make this day a winner. Highs reach the mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Calming winds and a starlit sky grace the evening. Lows range through the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunshine remains dominant on Saturday with barely a breeze. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70 have most dropping the jackets. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

A storm moving northward off the Atlantic Coast threatens to diminish our Sunday sun. It is still not clear just how potent and close to the coast this system will get. At best, just scattered clouds, but at worst a cloudy day with showers. Hopefully we can get this nailed down by tomorrow. Highs should be in the low-to-mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Any clouds should diminish on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

