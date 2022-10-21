D.C.-area forecast: Warmer, sunny end to the workweek

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Frost advisory until 9 a.m. for much of the immediate area and east * Today's daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 9/10: It's hard to hold back a point, but frost needs time to thaw, I suppose. Then we have an absolutely fantastic rest of the day upon us.

Express forecast

Today: Mainly sunny. Highs: 62-68.

Tonight: Generally clear and calm. Lows: 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny, slight breeze. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Sunday: Rain chances rise with time. Highs: Around 60 to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

Splendid blue skies today and most of tomorrow should soften the blow to any Sunday outdoor plans. It’s trending cooler and cloudier, with growing chances of rain, especially by afternoon. More warmth should resume Monday and Tuesday, although clouds and rain chances can’t be eliminated fully, as it looks now.

Today (Friday): Frosty spots should thaw out fully as the sun rises. Then it’s a beautiful and sunny end to the workweek. High temperatures should top out in the 62-to-68-degree range. Winds are generally light, with some southerly breezes around 5 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Breezes decrease again into calm conditions. Skies should stay clear enough to enjoy the stars. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s throughout the region. Perhaps you’ll welcome the frost-free conditions! Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine dominates, and again light morning breezes only become a bit more noticeable in the afternoon, blowing from the southeast at around 5 mph. High temperatures top out around 70 degrees. A few clouds are possible in the very late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds build, and a couple of showers are possible in the predawn hours. Overnight low temperatures don’t fall too far, into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Showers are possible most anytime, with highest rain chances during the afternoon hours. Even before sunset we could see a brief downpour. A storm system looks likely to move northward off the Atlantic coast, and we’re toward the western edge. High temperatures may hover merely around 60 to 65 degrees if we see the rainier solution, with mid-60s to near 70 more likely if it was mainly dry. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds and rain chances continue. Anything should be waves of showers, but a downpour can’t be ruled out completely. Temperatures may hover in the low to mid-50s for most to all of the night. Confidence: Low-Medium

Low clouds may hang at times Monday and Tuesday, but sunshine should also be plentiful, especially Tuesday. High temperatures are able to manage the upper 60s to mid-70s, with perhaps a tinge of humidity (dew points around the 60-degree mark are possible). We will monitor how slowly this storm system exits our region in case Monday trends grayer. Confidence: Medium

