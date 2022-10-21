PM Update: Beautiful Saturday, with some showers possible Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Seasonably cool conditions this evening, with temperatures into the 50s by sunset. Any clouds are few and far between. Lows range from the mid-30s to mid-40s, rural areas to urban centers. Winds are very light from the south.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a gorgeous first half of the weekend. Skies are mainly sunny throughout the day, which helps temperatures rise to highs right around 70. Winds are light from the south.

Advertisement

Mainly clear skies early give way to increased cloudiness with time Saturday night. Lows fall into the 40s most spots, which is probably 50 or a little above in the city. Winds are light and variable.

Sunday: Weather models have swung back east a bit with the offshore low pressure. I think we’re mainly dry here but at least occasionally cloudy, especially east, where showers are also most likely. Either way, light northerly winds behind the storm try to keep us in the 60s. Perhaps mainly mid- and upper 60s.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article