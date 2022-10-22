D.C.-area forecast: Superb today. Cloudier but mainly dry Sunday.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Great timing for the second Saturday perfect score in a row. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid- to upper 60s. Forecast in detail It’s our last weekend with an average high at or above 65 until spring. That’s important because 65 is the lower bound for our “Nice Day stamp,” which means we’re sure to run out of all the nice days we’ve seen, sooner or later. But not today. Instead? The weather good life.

Today (Saturday): It’s a cool but less chilly start than recent mornings. Sunshine dominates from morning until sunset, although there may be a few more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures are pretty close to 70 most spots. Winds are from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies early give way to increasing clouds overnight. With clouds and a bit of low-level moisture, temperatures are mainly in the 40s to around 50. There could be a touch or two of fog. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds should tend to rule the day, but it seems like most of the rain will stay to our east. Truth be told, the offshore storm isn’t much of a storm. It is enough to kick our winds to come from the north, which helps keep temperatures down a bit. Still, not too bad, with highs in the mid- or upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer again through the night. Humidity levels are up a bit more again, so that helps keep lows from getting past the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’ll have to keep an eye on some trapped disturbed weather offshore into the early week. At this point, it doesn’t seem like a problem for Monday. Some morning clouds tend to break toward a partly to mostly sunny day. Highs are near 70 or into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

It’s a similar story Tuesday, perhaps with more clouds. Even if it is cloudier, temperatures still seem poised to reach the near-70 zone, which is a handful above average for the date. Confidence: Medium

