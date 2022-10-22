D.C.-area forecast: Superb today. Cloudier but mainly dry Sunday.

Today (Saturday): It’s a cool but less chilly start than recent mornings. Sunshine dominates from morning until sunset, although there may be a few more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures are pretty close to 70 most spots. Winds are from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies early give way to increasing clouds overnight. With clouds and a bit of low-level moisture, temperatures are mainly in the 40s to around 50. There could be a touch or two of fog. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds should tend to rule the day, but it seems like most of the rain will stay to our east. Truth be told, the offshore storm isn’t much of a storm. It is enough to kick our winds to come from the north, which helps keep temperatures down a bit. Still, not too bad, with highs in the mid- or upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer again through the night. Humidity levels are up a bit more again, so that helps keep lows from getting past the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
We’ll have to keep an eye on some trapped disturbed weather offshore into the early week. At this point, it doesn’t seem like a problem for Monday. Some morning clouds tend to break toward a partly to mostly sunny day. Highs are near 70 or into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium
It’s a similar story Tuesday, perhaps with more clouds. Even if it is cloudier, temperatures still seem poised to reach the near-70 zone, which is a handful above average for the date. Confidence: Medium