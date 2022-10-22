PM Update: A cloudy and cooler Sunday

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is no doubt that the weather pick of the weekend was today. A weak coastal low-pressure system will slowly move closer to region Sunday, keeping the clouds locked in tight and increased chances of showers toward the afternoon. Things will slowly start to improve by the start the workweek, with some warmer temperatures as well.

Through tonight: Let’s call skies mostly clear tonight, with a trend toward increasing clouds as we approach daybreak. Winds will be relatively light, and low temperatures should settle in the mid to upper 40s in most locations.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): We will start the day with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly move in by late morning. A breezy northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will keep things on the cool side, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Some scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, especially east of D.C. It will be mostly cloudy and mild Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article