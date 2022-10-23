D.C.-area forecast: Mild through midweek, with clouds and a stray shower today

Today (Sunday): A quick shower possible early this morning as mostly cloudy skies end our nice stretch of sunshine. Most of the day should be dry, but we could see a stray shower or two during the afternoon, mainly from D.C. and I-95 to the east. We can expect daytime highs in the mid-60s with a light wind from the north around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies from around D.C. and I-95 to the east, where there is the chance of a few showers during the evening. West of approximately D.C. and I-95, we should be partly cloudy and probably dry. All of us should be dry overnight with seasonable lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): If the disturbance offshore dissipates, then we could be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. If it hangs around a bit longer, then we might only be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Either way not a bad day. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies during the evening and overnight. A nice evening to sip cider fireside as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Slightly warmer than average air remains in place Tuesday, a welcomed treat for late October. Highs head for the low 70s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday night lows are comfortably mild in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Much of the day Wednesday appears dry and comfortable with partly sunny skies and highs once again in the low 70s. But can’t rule out a few showers as a cold front approaches from the west. Confidence: Low-Medium