D.C.-area forecast: Mild through midweek, with clouds and a stray shower today

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Not a terrible day, but our stretch of sunshine comes to an end, with plenty of clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower possible, mainly east. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Forecast in detail A weak disturbance off the Eastern Seaboard sends some clouds and the chance of an isolated shower our way today. Not a bad day overall, though, and we should see brighter skies tomorrow into midweek as that system pulls away. Meanwhile, after dipping just a bit, temperatures are on the upswing again, with highs near or a little above 70 tomorrow through Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): A quick shower possible early this morning as mostly cloudy skies end our nice stretch of sunshine. Most of the day should be dry, but we could see a stray shower or two during the afternoon, mainly from D.C. and I-95 to the east. We can expect daytime highs in the mid-60s with a light wind from the north around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies from around D.C. and I-95 to the east, where there is the chance of a few showers during the evening. West of approximately D.C. and I-95, we should be partly cloudy and probably dry. All of us should be dry overnight with seasonable lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): If the disturbance offshore dissipates, then we could be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. If it hangs around a bit longer, then we might only be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Either way not a bad day. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies during the evening and overnight. A nice evening to sip cider fireside as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Slightly warmer than average air remains in place Tuesday, a welcomed treat for late October. Highs head for the low 70s with partly sunny skies. Tuesday night lows are comfortably mild in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Much of the day Wednesday appears dry and comfortable with partly sunny skies and highs once again in the low 70s. But can’t rule out a few showers as a cold front approaches from the west. Confidence: Low-Medium

