PM Update: Scattered showers this evening. Warm and dry on Monday.

A pesky weak and slow-moving coastal low-pressure system will spin some light rain showers our way this evening. But it’s not a washout by any means, and most of the overnight period should be dry. That same low-pressure system will keep the clouds hanging around for the start of Monday, but we should see skies begin to brighten as we move into the afternoon.

Through Tonight: Scattered light rain showers will develop in and around D.C. later this evening and into the first part of the overnight period. Precipitation coverage will become more isolated in nature after midnight. Lows will be on the mild side, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s, with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Overcast skies will be hard to break in the morning hours, but some gradual clearing should lead to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Once the sun comes out, temperatures should jump into the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and mild tomorrow night, with lows in the mid-50s and some isolated pockets of drizzle.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

